Online voting for PennDOT’s Paint the Plow program opens

PENNSYLVANIA — Online voting for PennDOT’s Paint the Plow Program is open.

PennDOT announced voting in District 10 - Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties, is open.

For the Paint the Plow program, students from across each district submit designs to be placed on PennDOT plow blades that promote winter driving safety.

Earlier this year, students designed and painted PennDOT plow blades based on the statewide theme “Use your reason when it’s freezin’.” The theme was chosen to remind motorists to practice safe driving during the winter season.

In District 10, 11 plow designs are up for voting. You can cast your vote here.

District 12′s - Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties - Paint the Plow program opens for online voting on Monday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group