Opening ceremony held at Oakmont County Club ahead of U.S. Open

OAKMONT, Pa. — It has been a busy day at the Oakmont Country Club today as practice rounds continue ahead of U.S. Open Championship play.

In just the last few hours, the opening ceremony was held with all of the top officials from the USGA on hand and a salute was given to honor the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 4 p.m. for Team Coverage as we bring you all of the biggest stories LIVE from the course.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group