Opening days announced for Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild

Kennywood Park, Sandcastle Water Park, and Idlewild & SoakZone have announced their opening days for the 2026 season, with Kennywood set to open on April 18 and Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone on May 23.

The Pittsburgh-area parks are gearing up for an exciting year filled with fan-favorite events and new attractions.

Kennywood will host a new spring event, which the park says will have guests feeling nostalgia, on select dates in April and May. The park will spotlight beloved rides, signature foods, momentos and memories.

“Each year, our goal is to elevate the experience for every guest who walks through our gates, and 2026 is shaping up to be one of our most exciting seasons yet,” said Ricky Spicuzza, General Manager of Kennywood and Sandcastle.

Kennywood’s 2026 season will feature the Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival from May 22 to June 28, offering international flavors every weekend. The All-American Summer event will celebrate America’s 250th birthday with fireworks and patriotic activities on select dates in July.

The Fall Fantasy Parades will return from Aug. 1 to 16, showcasing over 130 local marching bands with a Mardi Gras theme. Phantom Fall Fest will run from Sept. 11 to Nov. 1, providing spooky attractions and festive fall foods.

Holiday Lights will illuminate Kennywood from Nov. 13, 2026, to Jan. 3, 2027, featuring over 3 million lights and seasonal entertainment. Idlewild & SoakZone will host the longest HALLOWBOO! event in its history from Sept. 12 to Oct. 31, alongside other family-friendly events.

To learn more about each park’s operating calendar, view the full line up of events, and to purchase Season Passes, visit, Kennywood.com, SandcastleWaterPark.com and Idlewild.com.

