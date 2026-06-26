Oregon robotics firm with Pittsburgh presence set to go public

A robotics unicorn with a sizable presence in Pittsburgh is going public, the latest in a string of AI-focused market debuts.

Oregon-headquartered Agility Robotics Inc. is set to go public through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp XI (NASDAQ: CCXI), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon completion of the merger, the two are expected to operate as Agility and be listed “on a major North American exchange” under the ticker symbol AGLT. Agility has long held office space and a large research and development presence in Lawrenceville.

“Churchill Capital is proud to partner with companies that are shaping the future of technology and commerce,” Churchill CEO and Chairman Michael Klein said in a prepared statement. “Agility is a humanoid first mover with proven technology, real-world deployments and the trust of some of the world’s most demanding enterprises.”

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