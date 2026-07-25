Original Pittsburgh Winery in the Strip District to close this fall

PITTSBURGH — The Original Pittsburgh Winery in the Strip District will close Aug. 15.

The Penn Avenue business announced the decision in a social media post Friday.

Officials expressed gratitude for their team and supporters, even as the winery goes in the direction that "far too many independent music venues across the country are currently contending with."

“Although this is painful and heartbreaking for all of us, we remain eternally grateful for the love and support the community and the scene have bestowed upon us,” the post reads. “We stand in awe of the level of talent that has graced our stages over the years, and we implore everyone to continue to support them wherever they perform.”

The winery invites the public to join them for a final farewell visit.

Click here to find a list of final shows.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group