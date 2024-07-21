Ortiz pitches gem, Cruz drives in 3 in Pirates 4-1 win over Phillies

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Luis Ortiz threw seven-shutout innings and Oneil Cruz homered as part of a three-RBI performance in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in front of a sellout crowd at PNC Park on Saturday night.

Ortiz (5-2) held a potent Phillies lineup in check and only allowed three hits across his seven innings pitched. The right-hander walked a pair and struck out two while 57 of his 86 pitches went for strikes. Outside of a Nick Castellanos two-out double to put runners at second and third with two outs, the Phillies (62-36) didn’t get a runner in scoring position against the Pirates’ starter.

It was the fourth start of the season for Ortiz, who has not allowed more than one run in any of those starts. Ortiz now owns a 2.57 ERA this season, including a stellar 0.73 mark as a starting pitcher. His five wins match his career-high set last season.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group