‘Our customers are the greatest’: The Huddle Restaurant & Bar to close after 47 years

PITTSBURGH — A popular restaurant in Beechview will be closing its doors after 47 years in business.

The Huddle Restaurant & Bar announced on their Facebook page that the current owner is retiring.

“For the past 47 years The Huddle has watched an estimated 1.2 million trolleys rumble past our doors while serving over 75 thousand pounds of complimentary popcorn. Whether it’s your favorite food, drink, or seeing a lifelong friend from the neighborhood that you grew up in, many memories will forever remain,” a statement read. “We have always strived to provide a unique local gathering place. We will miss having an opportunity to serve you and take part in celebrations, family dinners, late night eats and the feeling of community. Our customers are the greatest, and our employees have been second to none, many who have been with us for decades.”

The Huddle’s last day of operation will be July 1, but the business will remain for sale.

