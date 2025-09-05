Outburst captured during Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board meeting; what led up to it

PITTSBURGH — The president judge of Allegheny County caught screaming at two board members during a meeting discussing issues with the jail.

“You know what? Stop talking. Both of you,” said President Judge Susan Evashavik, “I’ll have you removed from the meeting.”

The clip from the Jail Oversight Board meeting has been floating around social media.

Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca learned what led up to the outburst. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for the tense back-and-forth that kicked it off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group