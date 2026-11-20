PITTSBURGH — A total of 1,669 high school students from 53 school districts gathered Thursday for UPMC’s annual Pathways for Students Career Education Event at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The annual event is designed to give students a hands-on look at career opportunities throughout UPMC while introducing them to roles they might not have previously considered. Programming focused on addressing regional workforce needs by highlighting high-demand disciplines such as nursing, medical imaging, laboratory services and patient care support.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Labor and Industry Nancy Walker attended the session for the second consecutive year. Her visit underscored the event’s connection between education, workforce development and preparing the next generation for Pennsylvania careers and future talent needs.

The gathering also featured current UPMC employees who had attended the career event themselves when they were high school students. These workers were available for interviews about their experiences, offering an example of how early career exploration can turn into employment within the regional health network.

Beyond clinical hospital roles, participating students explored opportunities in the construction trades and other high-demand support fields. Organizers arranged the exhibits to show teenagers a wide range of technical positions necessary to operate health care facilities.

Students participated in several hands-on demonstrations across the exhibition floor, including mock operating room scenarios, virtual artificial intelligence immersive demonstrations and Future You career assessments. Attendees also had the opportunity to walk through a giant-sized colon model and interact with UPMC mascots throughout the morning.

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