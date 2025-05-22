Over 2 million travelers expected to drive Pennsylvania Turnpike throughout Memorial Day weekend

PITTSBURGH — The summer travel season kicks off when travelers hit the road for their Memorial Day Weekend destinations.

If you’re planning to use the Pennsylvania Turnpike during the holiday weekend, you’ll be joining a projected 2.19 million other motorists on the roadway. Turnpike officials say that’s a 2.9% increase from the same holiday last year.

Officials say the days with the most cars on the road with be Friday and Saturday.

Due to the increased traffic, all construction on the Turnpike will be suspended from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Monday. Turnpike personnel will also increase their patrols on the roadway, along with Pennsylvania State Police.

