Over 200 flights canceled Sunday at Pittsburgh International Airport; more canceled Monday

Sunday’s major winter storm had a huge impact on air travel, with thousands of delays and cancellations across the U.S.

According to the airline tracking website FlightAware, there were nearly 19,000 delays on Sunday and more than 12,000 cancellations.

Pittsburgh International Airport was no exception. There were around 20 delays into PIT and more than 200 cancellations.

Many exhausted travelers, like Matt Harbor, found themselves stranded and looking for hotels.

“We’re trying to come home on Monday, but the flight got canceled,” Harbor told Channel 11. “So then we had to get another flight today, and then that one got canceled. And so we bought a Southwest ticket, and that one got canceled too.”

By 11 p.m. on Sunday, there were already around 43 canceled flights out of Pittsburgh International on Monday.

The airport reminds everyone to check directly with their airline for the most up-to-date information on delays or cancellations.

