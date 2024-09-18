Over $2K stolen from Pittsburgh seafood buffet, police asking for help identifying suspects

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help identifying several people after a theft at Hokkaido Seafood Buffet in Squirrel Hill.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant on Browns Hill Road shows two women and two men enter the building on Sept. 14. Police said the two women then appeared to try and distract the employees so they would leave the counter where they were counting money.

Police said the employees eventually walked into the restaurant with the women, leaving the unlocked register unattended. One of the men is then seen on the video going behind the counter and stealing around $2,400 from the counter.

The second man, who was wearing all black and a ball cap, accompanied the females, according to police. All four of them left in a white car.

Anyone with information about the people in the photos below is asked to call Zone 4 detectives at 412-422-6520.

