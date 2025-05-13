Over 400 illegal gambling devices seized by AG’s office in Western PA

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office seized hundreds of illegal gambling devices and charged two companies for operating them.

AG Dave Sunday announced that his office had seized over 400 games from dozens of establishments in Western Pennsylvania.

”These devices were essentially slot machines dressed up as skill games,” Attorney General Sunday said. “I commend our partners at the Pennsylvania State Police for helping disband a large-scale operation that netted a tremendous amount of illegal gambling profits.”

Buffalo Skills Games, Inc. and J.J. Amusement, Inc. have been charged.

Sunday said John F. Conley, who had previous illegal gambling convictions, owned and operated those companies.

The machines were seized out of bars, gas stations and convenience stores in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Crawford, Indiana, Somerset, Venango, Erie, Washington, Armstrong, and Westmoreland counties.

