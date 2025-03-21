Over $50K worth of tools, equipment stolen from construction site in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Over $50,000 worth of tools and equipment were stolen from a construction site in Westmoreland County.

Pennsylvania State Police said a trailer on a work site at the Flying J. Travel Center off of I-70 in South Huntingdon Township was broken into.

Over 50 tools, saws and other materials were stolen from that trailer. Police said they were worth around $43,000 in total.

A separate trailer was also stolen from the scene which police believe was worth around $9,000.

The stolen objects belonged to a commercial stone company from Allentown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Belle Vernon barracks at 724-929-6262.

