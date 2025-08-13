Overnight closure of inbound Parkway East ramp to Boulevard of the Allies planned for Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced an overnight closure of the inbound Parkway East ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies in Pittsburgh.

The closure will take place from 9 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday, allowing crews to remove a temporary barrier. Traffic will be detoured during this time.

Posted detours from PennDOT:

I-376 Westbound to the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge

From westbound (inbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp

Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp

Follow Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies

To continue to the Liberty Bridge, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Turn right onto the ramp to the Liberty Bridge

End detour

I-376 Westbound to Northbound I-579

From westbound (inbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp

Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp

From Grant Street, turn right onto Seventh Avenue

Take the ramp to North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard

Take the left-hand ramp to North 579/East 380 toward Veterans Bridge/Bigelow Boulevard

Take the ramp to North 579 toward the Veterans Bridge

End detour

This closure is part of a larger $35.41 million preservation project on Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies bridges and ramps. The project includes bridge deck repairs and overlays, expansion dam replacements, steel superstructure and substructure repairs, bearing replacements, full painting, concrete substructure repairs, downspout replacements, drainage repairs, signing and pavement marking upgrades and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group