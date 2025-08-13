Overnight closure of inbound Parkway East ramp to Boulevard of the Allies planned for Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced an overnight closure of the inbound Parkway East ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies in Pittsburgh.
The closure will take place from 9 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday, allowing crews to remove a temporary barrier. Traffic will be detoured during this time.
Posted detours from PennDOT:
I-376 Westbound to the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge
- From westbound (inbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp
- Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp
- Follow Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies
- To continue to the Liberty Bridge, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies
- Turn right onto the ramp to the Liberty Bridge
- End detour
I-376 Westbound to Northbound I-579
- From westbound (inbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp
- Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp
- From Grant Street, turn right onto Seventh Avenue
- Take the ramp to North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard
- Take the left-hand ramp to North 579/East 380 toward Veterans Bridge/Bigelow Boulevard
- Take the ramp to North 579 toward the Veterans Bridge
- End detour
This closure is part of a larger $35.41 million preservation project on Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies bridges and ramps. The project includes bridge deck repairs and overlays, expansion dam replacements, steel superstructure and substructure repairs, bearing replacements, full painting, concrete substructure repairs, downspout replacements, drainage repairs, signing and pavement marking upgrades and other miscellaneous construction activities.
