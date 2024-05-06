Overnight lane restrictions on the Parkway East to begin

PITTSBURGH — Overnight lane restrictions on the Parkway East in the City of Pittsburgh will take place Monday through Thursday nights, May 6-9, weather permitting.

Lane restrictions on I-376 in each direction between the Grant Street and Boulevard of the Allies exits will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Crews from Green Acres Contracting will conduct washing operations on the Boulevard of the Allies and Liberty Bridge above I-376.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group