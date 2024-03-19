Overturned truck shuts down part of I-79 near Cranberry

PITTSBURGH — A crash on I-79 near Cranberry has shut down part of the roadway.
An alert from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says northbound I-79 is closed between Exit 76 and Exit 78.
A PennDOT camera shows a truck overturned across the roadway. As of around 3 p.m., cameras also show traffic backed up past Wexford Run Road.
Northbound traffic is being detoured at Exit 76. PennDOT encourages drivers to consider alternative routes.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
