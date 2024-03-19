Local

Overturned truck shuts down part of I-79 near Cranberry

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

79 crash 3/19 (PennDOT)

PITTSBURGH — A crash on I-79 near Cranberry has shut down part of the roadway.

An alert from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says northbound I-79 is closed between Exit 76 and Exit 78.

A PennDOT camera shows a truck overturned across the roadway. As of around 3 p.m., cameras also show traffic backed up past Wexford Run Road.

Northbound traffic is being detoured at Exit 76. PennDOT encourages drivers to consider alternative routes.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

