Owner announces 10 newcomers to Grove City Premium Outlets

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Simon Property Group, the region’s dominant mall owner, is working to create some new energy for Grove City Premium Outlets in Mercer County as the company celebrates the 30-year anniversary for the outlet mall.

Along with various promotions and sales, the company announced 10 new stores for the complex, a mix of chains and locals.

The locals, most of which are already open, include Wendell August Forge, which operates its flagship store at the outlet mall; Fudgie Wudgie; Yinzers in the Grove, specializing in selling locally based apparel; Mr. Bookman, an expanding independent book shop; and Parker’s Parlor, a local ice cream and hot dog shop based in downtown Grove City.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group