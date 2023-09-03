Owner of Harmar House shares update after fire damages historic venue, explains what caused flames

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The owner of the Harmar House has shared an update after a fire burned through the historic venue.

Owner Nick Futules posted photos on Facebook showing the extent of the damage inside of the building.

Futules said security camera footage showed spontaneous combustion that happened near a bin of freshly cleaned rags, which started the fire.

40 events at the banquet hall had to be canceled.

The business is working to return the deposits paid by the people who scheduled those events.

Futules said the future is uncertain and thanked everyone for their years of service to the business.

“I also want to thank the thousands of people who supported our business over the last 25 years. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for me and my family,” Futules said.

Sept. 4 would mark Futules 25th anniversary as the owner of the Haramr House.

