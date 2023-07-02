Owner of Pittsburgh nightclub deemed a ‘nuisance’ by DA arrested for illegally entering closed bar

PITTSBURGH — The owner of a Pittsburgh nightclub that was deemed a “nuisance bar” by the Allegheny County district attorney was arrested and charged for allegedly entering the club illegally after it was padlocked and shut down by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Derrick Hemby, who lives in Export, was arrested by the sheriff’s office and charged with felony criminal trespass and felony criminal solicitation for going into Club Energy Saturday afternoon in violation of the court order issued on Friday shutting down the business.

The DA issued the injunction because the club was operating without a liquor license and because it had become a nuisance property, creating a public safety concern, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two people were shot outside the Homewood club in the early hours of June 25.

On Friday, Hemby was informed of the closure, the locks were changed on the bar so only the DA’s office would have access and signs were posted on the door, according to the complaint.

An officer driving past the club Saturday noticed the signs were gone, according to the criminal complaint, and a man was seen going in and out of the bar.

The man was a locksmith who told officers he was contracted by Hemby to change the locks to the bar, according to police. The locksmith told officers he never saw any signs indicating the bar was shut down.

Hemby was arraigned on charges and released. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group