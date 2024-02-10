Owner of Sharpsburg car dealership accused of ripping off customers

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — The owner of JK Motor Cars, Jaison Kelly, is in trouble again.

State police said between October 2022 and January 2023, several victims came forward saying they bought a used car from JK Motor Cars, but never got paperwork for the car, no title or registration.

The deputy attorney general told police they were getting several complaints too.

Some victims said they also had serious problems with the car they bought from Kelly.

”I’ve seen a lot of people bring their cars back,” said Marian Rolewicz. “I heard a lot of people that came into the library who complained about the business.”

Rolewicz works next door to where JK Motor Cars used to be in Sharpsburg until Kelly moved the business minutes away along Seavey Road but has since been shut down.

She’s not shocked by this news.

”I’m not surprised by it because there were parts hanging off some of the cars and there are people who bought their cars and kept having problems with it,” said Rolewicz.

Months earlier in July 2022, the attorney general’s office charged Kelly for selling unroadworthy cars and failing to disclose serious problems.

At least 14 people bought faulty vehicles from JK Motor Cars dating back to February 2019.

“You don’t need to be spending money on cars that are not going to get us to point A to point B,” said Rolewicz.

According to the criminal complaint, Kelly also took a loan from Carbucks Floorplan Company to buy and resell used cars and owes them more than $64,000.

”I’m glad he’s gone hope he never comes back and I hope he doesn’t get another business period,” said Rolewicz.

Police the victims are working with PennDOT and are starting to finally get the paperwork for their cars. Kelly faces fraud charges and a bail was not set. His preliminary hearing is later this month.

