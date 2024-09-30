Ownership group of Comfort Inn & Suites Pittsburgh Northshore files for bankruptcy protection

PITTSBURGH — A North Side investor partnership that opened a new hotel to anchor the East Ohio Street business district in the middle of the pandemic has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

A company named Arrakis LLC made the filing in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania as the ownership entity of the Comfort Inn & Suites, a 96-room hotel that made its debut in early December 2020.

A representative of the hotel, which operates under the full name Comfort Inn & Suites Pittsburgh - Northshore, confirmed in a phone conversation that the property remains open and operating “as normal” and that the filing has “no effect on the day-to-day operation” of the hotel.

Read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group