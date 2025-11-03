Pa. AG sues Pittsburgh-area contractor, alleging he took deposits but didn’t finish projects

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday has filed a lawsuit against a Pittsburgh-area contractor.

Sunday says A&S Contracting and Roofing, LLC, and owner Stephen Spallone, failed to fulfill contracts. He alleges the company violated Pennsylvania’s Consumer Protection Law and Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act by abandoning projects after collecting over $56,000 in deposits. It’s also alleged the company used non-compliant contracts.

“This contractor took large sums of money from Pennsylvanians wanting to improve their homes, then turned his back on them,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Our Bureau of Consumer Protection will adamantly advocate for homeowners whose dreams of property upgrades and additions are ruined by neglectful contractors.”

The lawsuit, which was filed in Westmoreland County, seeks to permanently bar A&S Contracting & Roofing, LLC, from operating as a home improvement contractor in Pennsylvania. It also demands consumer restitution in the form of refunds, civil penalties, and costs.

Per the lawsuit, six consumers filed complaints with the Bureau of Consumer Protection, alleging that they paid A&S Contracting & Roofing thousands of dollars in down payments for projects such as roofing and gutter replacement, deck and patio construction, and siding replacement. The company reportedly then failed to complete these projects, and in some cases, performed no work at all after receiving deposits.

In one instance, Sunday says a consumer entered into a contract with A&S for a roof replacement, siding replacement, and porch construction, paying an initial deposit of $28,000. However, A&S never returned to begin the work or provide a written contract, and the consumer has not been fully refunded.

The complaints at the center of the lawsuit were filed between 2021-2024 by consumers in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Indiana counties.

Anyone who may be a victim of A&S Contracting & Roofing is asked to file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection online, call 1-800-441-2555, or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

Inspectors, contractors, laborers, suppliers, or anyone else with information about the company’s practices are also urged to contact the bureau.

