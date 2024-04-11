Local

Pa. Department of Human Services issues warning about SNAP benefits scam

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has issued a warning about a scam going around targeting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The scam comes in the form of text messages to those with SNAP benefits, claiming that the person’s EBT card has been locked and to contact a specific phone number or email address. The email address has what appears to be a “pa.gov” ending but it’s been altered slightly, such as email 21411@bovs[dot]pa.gov.

“DHS will never ask for personal information in an unsolicited text message, email, or phone call. If someone is claiming to be from or affiliated with the Department and they are asking you for your personal information, it is a scam,” said Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “Please do not fall victim to identity theft. If you ever receive a suspicious text claiming your benefits have changed or asking you for your financial information, please inform the DHS fraud tip line immediately so the proper authorities can investigate.”

DHS does send informational text messages and phone calls to people who receive SNAP, Medicaid, and other benefits from the number 1-833-648-1964. However, DHS’ text messages will not include:

  • Links to unofficial sites; most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS or a site that ends in .gov or .org,
  • Details about a person’s benefits, such as the amount of SNAP they are authorized to receive, and/or
  • A request for specific personal information.

State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller added, “Preserving public trust in our assistance programs is paramount. Scams targeting vulnerable individuals not only jeopardize their well-being but also undermine the integrity and efficacy of our support systems. We encourage Pennsylvanians to stay alert, continue to protect their personal information, and promptly report to the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) any attempts to steal or exploit benefits.”

Anyone who believes their EBT card has been compromised should reach out to their local County Assistance Office (CAO) to replace their current card.

People targeted by the scam can report any texts or calls about DHS benefits that seem suspicious by calling the DHS fraud tip line at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477).

