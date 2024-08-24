PA elected officials participate in kayaking event held on Allegheny River

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa — Elected officials and their staff members paddled their way through Allegheny River Locks and Dams on Friday.

The event was organized by the Friends of the Riverfront, the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission and the Port of Pittsburgh.

Some of the elected officials that participated were

Sen. Lindsay Williams

Rep. Mandy Steele

Rich Fitzgerald, Executive Director of the Southwestern PA Commission (and former Allegheny County Executive)

Kelsey Ripper, Executive Director of the Friends of the Riverfront

Staff members from Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, Rep. Lindsay Powell, Sen. Bob Casey, Congressman Chris Deluzio, and Congresswoman Summer Lee were also there.

They began paddling downriver at 10:15 a.m. until they reached the Harmar Fish and Boat Launch.

Organizers said they wanted to show officials just how important maintaining the lock and dam system is to the local environment and economy.

