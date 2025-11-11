PA Game Commission to hold night hunts for coyotes in Churchill

CHURCHILL, Pa. — Churchill Borough Police said the Pennsylvania Game Commission will hold night hunts for coyotes in their community.

Police said they have received multiple reports from residents seeing coyotes in their back yards in recent weeks.

The game commission has been brought in to hunt coyotes at night.

Hunters will use night vision technology and silenced rifles in the area of Churchill Crossings. They have been trained by Game Warden officers to make sure there is no threat to the public.

The borough cited coyotes as the top carrier of rabies and a threat to family pets.

Residents are asked not to attempt to kill a coyote on their own. Officers do not want neighbors to endanger each other.

Anyone who sees a coyote can call 911 if one is spotted and poses an immediate threat.

