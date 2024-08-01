PA lawmakers call for Oakmont teacher to be added to reported Russian prison swap

Pennsylvania lawmakers are pushing for an Oakmont teacher to be released from prison during an reported Russian prison swap.

Marc Fogel was arrested in 2021 on Aug. 14. He had a small amount of medical marijuana and was sentenced to 14 years.

On Thursday, reports said that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan will be released from Russian prisons as part of an upcoming prison swap.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are hoping the swap can be an opportunity to bring Fogel home too.

Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman and Representatives Mike Kelly, Chris Deluzio and Reschenthaler released a statement on Thursday calling on President Biden and his administration to get Fogel added to the deal.

The statement said:

“As news of a potential prisoner exchange is being reported, we urge that any swap include Pennsylvania’s Marc Fogel, along with Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich,” said the lawmakers. “Marc is a Pennsylvania teacher with severe health issues who has been unjustly imprisoned in a Russian prison for three years, and as the congressional members who represent Marc and his family, we have been pushing to bring Marc home as quickly as possible. As negotiations are ongoing with the Russian Federation, we respectfully request that any potential prisoner swap include Marc Fogel.”

