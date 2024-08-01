Pittsburgh Police looking for missing at-risk woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing woman they say may be at risk.

Lauren Aulet, 32, was last seen in Oakland on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Aulet was driving a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Pennsylvania license plate reading LVD7971.

She may be heading to the Allegheny National Forest or Northern Ohio.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

