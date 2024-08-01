Local

Pittsburgh Police looking for missing at-risk woman

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh Police looking for missing woman Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing woman. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing woman they say may be at risk.

Lauren Aulet, 32, was last seen in Oakland on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Aulet was driving a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Pennsylvania license plate reading LVD7971.

She may be heading to the Allegheny National Forest or Northern Ohio.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Building collapses in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood
  • Stage AE will now be offering sober space
  • FBI links local fashion designer to Jan. 6, 2021 attack on Capitol
  • VIDEO: New 40,000-square-foot sports complex opening soon in Beaver County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read