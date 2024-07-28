PA Senator John Fetterman tests positive for COVID-19

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fetterman announced that he was sick on X on Sunday.

He said his positive test came after a busy week in Washington D.C.

At this time his symptoms are mild.

Fetterman said he is grateful to be fully vaccinated and that he will be working from home while following the appropriate CDC guidelines.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group