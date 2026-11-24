The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission projects that approximately 3.45 million vehicles will travel on the state toll road during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period starting today. The traffic volume marks a 1.5% increase compared with the same holiday timeframe in 2025.

The holiday travel window spans six days, running from Tuesday through Sunday. Turnpike volume is projected to peak on Wednesday, when 700,000 vehicles are expected to travel the roadway. Today ranks as the second-busiest day with 670,000 projected vehicles. The commission anticipates 500,000 vehicles on Thanksgiving Day, 550,000 vehicles each on Friday and Saturday and 480,000 vehicles on Sunday.

To keep traffic moving, the commission suspended all roadway construction and maintenance projects that cause lane impacts. The suspension took effect at 5 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain in place until 11 p.m. on Sunday. The agency also increased staff on the roadway, deploying additional Pennsylvania State Police units and GEICO Safety Patrol teams to assist drivers.

Ahead of the traffic increase, transportation officials urged drivers to follow traffic laws.

“The PA Turnpike Commission urges everyone to drive responsibly and adhere to all traffic regulations,” the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission stated in a travel advisory.

Motorists using E-ZPass receive a 50% discount on tolls compared with the Toll By Plate rate. The commission instructed drivers to mount transponders horizontally behind the rearview mirror and below the windshield’s shaded area. Pennsylvania E-ZPass transponders are compatible with toll agencies in more than 20 states. Travelers can check toll amounts in advance with the PA Turnpike Toll Calculator and manage payments through the PA Toll Pay app.

Drivers traveling through the state will also encounter the turnpike’s conversion to Open Road Tolling. In an Open Road Tolling system, electronic equipment mounted on overhead structures called gantries charges tolls at highway speeds between interchanges. The overhead and roadway equipment processes E-ZPass and Toll By Plate transactions without requiring vehicles to stop or slow down, reducing confusion and lane switching.

Open Road Tolling is already operating on turnpike sections east of the Reading Interchange at Exit 286 and across the entire Northeast Extension. The commission removed traditional toll plazas in those areas and reconstructed interchanges to provide unobstructed traffic flow. Interchange reconstruction and tollbooth removal east of Reading and along the Northeast Extension are nearing completion.

The switch to Open Road Tolling has already transformed the eastern segments of the highway and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is scheduled to launch the system on the western section of the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike in January 2027.

The Turnpike Commission also offered the following tips for travel:

Practice safe driving habits, including driving responsibly, powering off your devices and removing unnecessary distractions.

Adhere to “Paul Miller’s Law”, which prohibits the use of hand-held devices while driving, even while stopped temporarily due to traffic, a red light, or other momentary delay. Drivers convicted of using a hand-held device while driving will pay a $50 fine, plus court costs and other fees.

Follow Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law and move over for emergency responders on the road.

Dial *11 via mobile phone to get support or report an incident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike.

Fuel up at one of the Commission’s 17 service plazas. Thanks to the Commission’s systemwide EV charging program, customers can fuel their electric vehicle (EV) without leaving the PA Turnpike. More than 100 EV chargers are available across the PA Turnpike, including both Applegreen Electric and Tesla networks.

And remember, you can access your account safely through the PA Toll Pay App or your E-ZPass Account to manage your account activity and avoid interacting with unsolicited texts, calls or emails.

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