PA West Soccer hiring part-time referees

PITTSBURGH — Calling all referees! PA West Soccer is hosting re-certifications and entry-level courses for part-time referees for the upcoming season.

PA West Soccer said referees can start at 13 years old, but adult referees are needed too.

All referees planning to officiate matches in sanctioned PA West Soccer play must be a USSF certified referee.

Entry level courses are $65 and are a combination of online and in-person learning.

More information on how to become a referee can be found here. Any questions can be emailed to referee@pawest-soccer.org.

