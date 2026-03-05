Page’s Dairy Mart unveils new ice cream truck

PITTSBURGH — There’s a new way to enjoy treats from one of Pittsburgh’s favorite dessert shops.

Page’s Dairy Mart unveiled its new ice cream truck on Wednesday.

In a social media post, Page’s said the truck was designed to look like “Pittsburgh on wheels.”

Although the truck isn’t taking event bookings yet, Page’s said it will release an inquiry form on its website when the time comes.

Page’s South Side shop is scheduled to open for its 75th season on Monday.

