Panther Pit padlocked by deputies, DA Zappala hopes it’s shut down for good

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies padlocked the Panther Pit in Oakland on Friday and only Channel 11 was there.

The bar has been the repeated target of law enforcement who say it’s been serving kids. District Attorney Stephen Zappala hopes this time, the shutdown sticks.

On 11 News at 5, the new approach Zappala says will shut the bar down for good.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group