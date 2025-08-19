PantHERS Playbook event nearly sold out ahead of its debut at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — PantHERs Playbook, a new event celebrating Pitt women and Panther pride, is nearly sold out ahead of its debut on August 26, 2025, at Acrisure Stadium’s UPMC Club.

The event, scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., promises an evening filled with football, fashion, food, and fun, offering attendees a unique opportunity to engage with the Pitt community.

The evening kicks off with an upscale tailgate reception featuring a variety of bites, specialty cocktails, and mocktails. Attendees can also enjoy shopping, photo opportunities, and DIY stations from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Following the reception, the spirited program led by Missi Matthews will begin at 6:15 p.m., highlighting the latest in Pitt women’s fashion.

