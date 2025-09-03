Parents arrested after 5 kids found living in ‘dungeon’ and ‘deplorable conditions’

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fayette County parents are in custody after Pennsylvania State Police say their five kids were living in “deplorable conditions.”

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the investigation into this case began in early August, after CYS got a complaint of deplorable living conditions at a home on Willis Avenue in Redstone Township, where five kids under 14 lived.

PSP responded to the home to assist CYS with the complaint, making contact with parents James Kahl and Carly Kahl. Troopers say the home had no beds, boarded up windows, feces covering the bedroom walls, fleas, limited clothing, limited food and more.

The investigation also determined that the father locked the children’s bedroom from the outside, trapping them inside their rooms for part of the day and all night. The door had three deadbolts on the outside and no door handle.

A criminal complaint claims that James told Troopers and a CYS case worker that he would “not be removing the locks form the bedroom door for any reason.”

“This room functioned as a dungeon with video cameras hardwired to the father’s room,” the PSP release stated.

The children, aged between five and 14, were immediately removed from the home and placed in the care of CYS. In the following weeks, forensic interviews were conducted with children.

A criminal complaint claims that during those interviews, allegations were made that James smoked marijuana all day and would not care for the children. He’s also accused of making Carly taser one of the kids as a punishment within the last two weeks.

During a search warrant served at the home on Wednesday, PSP says investigators recovered a stun gun, a replica pistol, a surveillance camera, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

A criminal complaint filed against James shows he’s charged with recklessly endangering another person, use of an incapacitation device, endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault and drug charges.

