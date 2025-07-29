Parents voice concerns about potential closures in Pittsburgh Public School District

PITTSBURGH — Parents in the Pittsburgh Public School District spoke out against the potential closures of two school buildings Monday night.

Parent and substitute teacher Emily Sawyer says her child will be out of Manchester Pre-K-8 by the time any changes take effect, but she’s questioning the reasoning behind the potential closure.

“We say schools like Manchester cannot exist with such small enrollment because dollars follow students, but we know dollars don’t have to follow students in the same way at every school because programs like the gifted center and capa exist where small class sizes are a feature, not a bug,” Sawyer said.

Also on the chopping block is the Schiller STEAM Magnet School.

Parent Justin Williams says the STEAM program is the only reason his family chose Schiller.

“We hear a lot about equity in the future ready plan, but closing the STEAM magnet at Schiller while keeping others like Arsenal, Sci-Tech and Capa, doesn’t feel like equity. It feels like inconsistency,” Williams said.

Pittsburgh public is considering closing 12 schools across nine buildings.

Public hearings are set for tomorrow on Fulton Pre-K-5 and Spring Hill Pre-K-5.

