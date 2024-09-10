Paris Baguette now open in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pittsburgh is often called the Paris of Appalachia, and now it has a new Parisienne-esque eatery.

Paris Baguette, a South Korean chain, has opened its first location in the Pittsburgh area at 8011B McKnight Road as part of the Block Northway, a Ross Township-based shopping mall, which is a separate entity from the nearby Ross Park Mall. The bakery serves a mix of French and Asian pastries, as well as sandwiches. It also has a full-service coffee bar which serves both hot and iced drinks, as well as frozen drinks and matcha teas. The location is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are thrilled to bring the taste of Paris to The Block Northway,” owner Asif Shah said in a prepared statement. “Our team is dedicated to providing a unique, warm and welcoming experience for our guests and we cannot wait to share our passion for exceptional pastries and cuisine with the Pittsburgh community.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group