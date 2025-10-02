Parking restrictions planned for Forbes Avenue in Uptown as PRT University Line project progresses

PITTSBURGH — Parking restrictions will be implemented on Forbes Avenue in Uptown starting Oct. 6 due to construction for the Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s University Line project.

Parking will be prohibited on both sides of Forbes Avenue between Gist and Jumonville streets to allow two lanes of traffic through the construction area.

Also, the parking lane on the left side of Forbes Avenue between Jumonville and Brady streets will be eliminated while crews replace the sidewalk. Parking on the opposite side of the street was suspended in September.

Construction will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December, with work potentially extending to Saturdays as needed.

Bus routes 61A, 61B and 61C will not serve stops at Forbes at Jumonville, Seneca or Moultrie. Temporary stops will be located at Jumonville at Watson, Fifth Avenue bus lane at Seneca and Fifth Avenue bus lane at Moultrie.

This work is part of the Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s University Line project, which began in Downtown Pittsburgh in September 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2027.

The $291 million project aims to improve transit between Downtown Pittsburgh and Oakland, the second- and third-largest economic centers in Pennsylvania, PRT officials say.

The latest phase of construction includes excavation and utility relocation, installation of new and wider sidewalks, curbs and ADA-accessible ramps.

Future phases will see new PRTX stations installed with upgraded passenger amenities, transit-only lanes, roadway resurfacing, landscaping and green infrastructure.

When complete, the University Line will feature 24 modern stations with seating, lighting, real-time arrival screens, fare vending machines, security cameras and emergency phones, officials say.

