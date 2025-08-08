Parkway East inbound reopens following medical emergency

PITTSBURGH — All inbound lanes of the Parkway East were shut down at the Squirrel Hill Tunnel for about an hour during the Friday morning commute.

Emergency crews were called to the tunnel around 7:10 a.m. for what state police said was a medical emergency.

PennDOT cameras showed traffic backed up to near Forest Hills.

The tunnels have since reopened, but drivers should still expect delays.

