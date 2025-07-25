Parkway East lane, shoulder closures will last into August

PITTSBURGH — Nightly single-lane and shoulder closures on part of westbound Interstate 376 will begin soon and last into August.

PennDOT officials say the closures will happen on the Parkway East between the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) interchange and the Squirrel Hill Tunnel from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night.

Weather permitting, the closures will begin Monday and continue through early August.

Crews will be installing sign structure foundations as part of the $95 million I-376 Commercial Street Bridge Replacement project between the Edgewood/Swissvale interchange in Swissvale and the Squirrel Hill Tunnel in Pittsburgh.

