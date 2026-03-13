Parkway East long-term lane restrictions to begin in both directions next week

PennDOT announced that long-term, around-the-clock lane restrictions on the Parkway West will begin Monday.

The single-lane restrictions will affect both directions between the Penn Hills and Monroeville/Plum interchanges in Allegheny County.

The restrictions are scheduled to begin at approximately 7 a.m. and will remain in place through Friday, April 17, weather permitting. This work is part of a $70.1 million betterment project focused on bridge repairs and infrastructure improvements along the corridor.

Maintenance activities during this phase include median barrier reconstruction, concrete repairs and asphalt improvements. Crews will also perform various miscellaneous construction tasks along the highway corridor. Traffic control measures will be installed starting in the eastbound direction before workers immediately move to close a westbound lane. PennDOT advises motorists to use caution when traveling through the area during the installation of these measures.

The broader betterment project involves significant structural work on several bridges. This includes a superstructure replacement over Old William Penn Highway and rehabilitation for bridges spanning Lougeay Road, Sunset Drive, Thompson Run Road and the Union Railroad. Additionally, the project includes six bridge preservations along the I-376 route.

The improvements cover a 4.5-mile stretch of the Parkway East. The work zone spans from the Churchill/Route 130 interchange at Exit 79B to the Monroeville/Route 48 interchange at Exit 84A. Throughout the duration of the project, drivers can expect periodic weekends where traffic is limited to a single lane.

A long-term traffic crossover is scheduled to be implemented sometime this year as part of the ongoing construction timeline.

The I-376 Parkway East Betterment Project is anticipated to conclude in the fall of 2026.

