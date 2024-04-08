Parkway East months-long lane restrictions to start Monday evening

PITTSBURGH — Road work on the Parkway East that was delayed because of rain conditions will start Monday night.

A single-lane restriction on I-376 in Churchill Borough, Wilkins Township, Penn Hills and Monroeville will begin around 6 p.m., weather permitting.

The roadway will be down to two lanes of traffic in each direction between the Churchill/Route 130 (Exit 79B) interchange and the Monroeville/Route 48 (Exit 84A) exit through late November, according to PennDOT. Crews will conduct concrete median barrier replacement, roadway rehabilitation, expansion dam replacements, concrete rehabilitation, modified concrete overlays, paving and bridge painting.

The work is part of the $70.1 million I-376 Parkway East Betterment Project.

Throughout the project, drivers can expect long-term single-lane restrictions, several weekends with traffic down to a single lane, and a long-term crossover in 2025. The improvements on this 4.5-mile stretch of road are anticipated to conclude in the fall of 2026.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group