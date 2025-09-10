Parkway East will be restricted as 2 trucks deliver bridge beam in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — The Parkway East will be restricted on Thursday as two large trucks move a bridge beam through Allegheny County.

The beam is the first of multiple expected to be delivered as part of the $95 million I-376 Commercial Street Bridge replacement project.

The trucks will travel on the eastbound (outbound) side of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and pull into the plaza outside it ahead of the delivery.

On Thursday, they will leave at 9 a.m. The westbound side of I-376 will be stopped for about 15 minutes near the Squirrel Hill tunnel entrance to allow the trucks to cross.

There will be up to 35 extended overnight single-lane restrictions as part of the project, impacting other parts of the city and Edgewood Borough. Those will run from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. the following day.

Drivers are encouraged to check www.511PA.com if they are traveling in that area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group