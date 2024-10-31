Pittsburgh street, trail to relocate as part of $95 million bridge replacement project

PITTSBURGH — A street and trail in Pittsburgh are being relocated so crews can begin bridge replacement preparations.

PennDOT said Commercial Street and the adjacent Nine Mile Run bicycle and pedestrian trail will be relocated around 150 feet to the west of the I-376 structure at around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Bi-directional traffic will be maintained on Commercial Street. However, single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers and 15 minute or less traffic stoppages may occur from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon as crews setup the new roadway and trail path.

The roadway and trail will remain in this configuration through the summer of 2026.

Work is part of the $95 million I-376 Commercial Street Bridge Replacement project between the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) interchange in Swissvale Borough and Squirrel Hill Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh. This project will laterally slide the new bridge onto the existing alignment of I-376.

