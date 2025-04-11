Parkway West hit-and-run crash victim shares her story; police expected to charge driver

GREEN TREE, Pa. — Charges are forthcoming for a hit-and-run driver who injured two people last Friday.

Donna Bryant and her fiancé were driving on the Parkway West, outbound right before the Carnegie Exit, when a driver slammed into them, causing their car to spiral out of control.

Bryant said, “Lucky to be alive, thank God, that’s all I can say, thank God.”

Donna Bryant is counting her blessings a week after the horrendous hit-and-run on the Parkway West.

She said, “We were in the right lane, getting ready to get off our exit and I could see a car coming behind me really fast.”

It was 11:30 Friday night. Bryant says that the car swerved around them and missed. They thought they were in the clear.

“We had no idea that there was a second vehicle behind him as well. We don’t know if they were racing or whatever they were doing but that’s the vehicle that hit us,” Bryant said.

Bryant’s car spun out, slamming into the median, injuring them both.

She explained, “We got banged up pretty good. You know my chest, my back, my fiancé, it was his knee and his back.”

State police say the driver never stopped, but fortunately, several witnesses did.

“Strangers just stopped their cars, helped us, got us out the vehicle,” Bryant added.

Channel 11 captured video of Bryant and her fiancé being placed in an ambulance Friday night. They were taken to the hospital, where they stayed overnight before being released Saturday afternoon.

State Police are handling the investigation and say authorities were able to find the car involved. State Police say charges for the driver are forthcoming. State police say they believe the hit-and-run driver was driving anywhere from 70 to 100 mph when they hit Bryant’s car.

