Part of busy Ross Township road to close daily for stormwater pipe replacement

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County officials say a small portion of a busy Ross Township road will be closed daily for around a week.

Jacks Run Road will close between Balsam Street and Aspen Trail from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Wednesday. Officials say the closure is expected to end later in the week or early next week.

Traffic should detour on Brighton Road and Bascom Avenue. Those who live on Jacks Run Road will always have access to their homes.

The road closure is so that Public Works crews can replace a stormwater pipe.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group