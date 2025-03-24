Part of Duquesne University building roof blows off, sending debris into street below

PITTSBURGH — High winds blew off a small portion of a Duquesne University building’s roof on Monday.

A university spokesperson says the wind pushed a metal cap onto Mendel Hall, then the stucco facade fell onto the sidewalk and street below and exposing some of the building’s wood frame and insulation.

No one was on the sidewalk when this happened, nor was anyone in the building. The sidewalk is now surrounded by caution tape.

The spokesperson says the building was already slated for demolition in April.

“Now the University is having its demolition contractor assess the structure for any other possible dangers before it is removed,” Ken Walters said.

