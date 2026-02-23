Part of Ross Township road to close for $1.9M infrastructure project

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A portion of a Ross Township road will close for a $1.9 million infrastructure project.

The Department of Public Works announced the closure of the 4500 block of Mt. Troy Road Extension is required for the construction of a retaining wall and roadway repairs.

Work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 9, and is expected to continue through June. In addition to the retaining wall and embankment work, crews will perform roadway repairs and install new guide rails and pavement markings.

Traffic will be detoured using Mt. Troy Road while the construction is underway. Residents living within or near the closure area will maintain access to their homes at all times.

The Mt. Troy Road Extension carries an average of 389 drivers daily. The $1.9 million project is being led by Carmen Paliotta Contracting, a firm based in South Park.

