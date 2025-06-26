Part of Route 30 in Allegheny County closed due to downed power lines

NORTH VERSAILLES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Route 30 is currently closed in both directions in Allegheny County.

North Versailles police posted on social media Thursday afternoon that Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) is closed near the county line due to power lines on the roadway.

Police say emergency crews are on scene, and the road will stay closed until the area is cleared and safe.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

Duquesne Light Company has confirmed that crews have been dispatched.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

