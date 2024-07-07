Local

Part of Route 981 closes Monday in Mount Pleasant Township

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

road construction generic (WHBQ)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — A portion of Route 981 is closing in Mount Pleasant Township on Monday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the road, also known as Mount Pleasant Calumet Road in that section, is closing from Fox Run Road to Route 2007 (Hecla Road).

The closure is so crews can remove the existing curve in the road and tie the new road into a roundabout at Route 2007. The work is part of the $55.2 million Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project to upgrading the Route 981 corridor from Mount Pleasant Township to Unity Township through three separate projects.

The posted detour uses the following roads:

  • Route 981 (Mount Pleasant Calumet Road).
  • Route 819 (Low Street, North Diamond Street).
  • Route 31 (Main Street, Laurelville Road).
  • Route 982.
  • Route 2021 (Kecksburg Road).
  • Route 981 (Mount Pleasant Calumet Road)

The closure is expected to last until late July. Work for the entire Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project is expected to be done in September.

